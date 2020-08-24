15-hour rescue in Uttarakhand: ITBP team carries injured woman 45 km

ITBP personnel walked around 45 km, carrying an injured woman on a stretcher, from Lapsa, a remote village, to Munsyari in Pithoragarh. Uttarakhand, on Saturday. (ANI)

In what turned out to be a 15-hour rescue operation, a 16-member team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel walked over 45 km carrying an injured woman on a stretcher from a remote, mountainous location near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the border in Pithoragarh district on Friday and got her admitted to a hospital in Munsiyari.

According to an ITBP official, the control room Friday morning received information that 26-year-old Rekha Devi, a resident of Lapsa village near the China border, was in need of urgent medical assistance after she fell from a hillside.

The woman had fallen from a hillside and suffered injuries on her legs on August 20, but she could not be rescued for two days as a helicopter could not land in the area, an ITBP spokesperson told PTI.

Thereafter, a total of 10 personnel from the force’s 14th battalion stationed in Lilam reached the village where the woman stays after covering portions of the journey on foot.

Seeing that Rekha’s condition was worsening, the ITBP team put her on a stretcher and started their journey.

Later, six more personnel joined them and helped them carry the woman on the stretcher across the slippery terrain.

“ITBP personnel trekked for over 15 hours to cover a 45-km distance and get the woman admitted in the hospital in Munsiyari,” said Nilabh Kishore, IG, ITBP.

(With PTI inputs)

