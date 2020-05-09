15 detained after mob throws stones at police in Gujarat, 5 cops injured

The clash broke out after a scuffle between a few residents and a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel who were deployed in the area to ensure lockdown. (Representational) The clash broke out after a scuffle between a few residents and a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel who were deployed in the area to ensure lockdown. (Representational)

Fifteen people were detained after a mob pelted stones at a police team in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad on Friday evening after which the police resorted to tear gas shelling and lathicharge, amid complete shutdown in the city.

Five police personnel, including the police inspector-cum in-charge of Shahpur police station, R K Amin, were injured in the stone pelting which occurred around 6 pm in Nagoriwad area of Shahpur in old city Ahmedabad, which has been declared as a containment zone.

The clash broke out after a scuffle between a few residents and a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel who were deployed in the area to ensure lockdown. A few locals were allegedly beaten up by RAF personnel as they had stepped out of their house to procure food commodities despite a complete shutdown observed in Ahmedabad.

After the scuffle, as the local team of Shahpur police station arrived at the spot, a mob of over two dozen resorted to stone pelting in which five police personnel were injured. They were rushed to a nearby primary health centre (PHC) for treatment.

“We have rounded up 15 people involved in the clash and they have been detained as of now. First we will book them under Section 188 and Epidemic Diseases Act for violation of lockdown and later they will be charged for assaulting as per the procedure. One police inspector and I received stone injuries, while three constables were also hit,” said R K Amin, in charge, Shahpur police station.

