15 companies have withdrawn ads found ‘misleading’: CCPA

FIFTEEN COMPANIES withdrew their advertisements after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) found them “misleading”, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference, Khare said that the companies which withdrew their misleading ads included Siyaram Silks, Lifebuoy, Kent Ro, Asian Paints, Blue Star, Zodiac, Safal Hospitality and Maintenance Services, Berger Paints India Limited, Blue Star Limited, AM Webshop India Pvt. Ltd (Spaces), Naaptol, Sure Vision India, Sensodyne and Bhanwar Rathore Designer Studio.
Besides, three companies agreed for corrective advertisement, Khare said.
Giving an overview of activities of the CCPA that completed two years on July 24, Khare said the CCPA so far has issued 129 notices, 71 for misleading, 49 for unfair trade practice, and 9 for violation of consumer rights.
The first Safety Notice was issued with regard to helmets, pressure cookers and cooking gas cylinders and the second Safety Notice was issued with regard to household goods including electric immersion water heaters, sewing machines, microwave ovens, domestic gas stoves with LPG, she said.
Responding to a query, Khare said the CCPA has also issued notices to 4-5 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers after taking suo motto cognizance of consumer complaints regarding battery explosions in EVs.
Khare said that the CCPA has also issued notices to three coaching centers after complaints were received against them.
Khare also informed that the CCPA will challenge the Delhi High Court’s decision to stay the recent guidelines issued by the government, prohibiting restaurants and hotels from levying service charges automatically on food bills.
The CCPA has also issued Safety Notices to alert consumers against buying household goods which do not have valid ISI mark, like electric immersion water heater, sewing machine, aluminum foil for food packaging, she said.
Meanwhile, an official statement said, “To protect the consumers on E-commerce websites the CCPA issued an advisory to all the E-commerce market places to disclose the details of the seller and complete details of the product being sold on such websites. The CCPA is also working to develop a framework to check fake reviews on E-Commerce websites.”
“For this, a Committee involving all the stakeholders has been constituted. In his regard, the CCPA has imposed a penalty of Rs. 1,00,000 on Paytm Mall which is paid, for listing pressure cookers on its platform despite the product do not conform to compulsory BIS standards,” said the statement issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs.
