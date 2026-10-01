15 Bengal-bound trains partially cancelled between Andal and Durgapur for 3 months: Check details

Indian Railways has announced changes for 15 Bengal-bound Mail/Express trains. These trains will remain partially cancelled between Andal and Durgapur for three months from October 1 to December 31, 2026. Check the affected trains, routes and dates.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readOct 1, 2026 09:06 AM IST
Bengal train update: 15 Mail/Express trains to skip Durgapur till December 31 (Image: Eastern Railway)Bengal train update: 15 Mail/Express trains to skip Durgapur till December 31 (Image: Eastern Railway)
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Indian Railways latest update: Indian Railways has announced changes to the operation of 15 Mail/Express trains for a further three months. According to the Eastern Railway (ER), the affected trains will remain partially cancelled between Andal and Durgapur from October 1 to December 31, 2026.

“The locomotive reversal of the following Mail/Express trains at Andal station instead of Durgapur station will be continued for a period of another 3 months i.e. from 01.10.2026 to 31.12.2026,” the ER said in a statement.

Why are the trains being diverted?

The change has been announced due to operational reasons. The arrangement, which was already in place, has now been extended for another three months. Thus, the passengers travelling on the affected trains during this period should check the revised route and scheduled dates before starting their journey.

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Which trains are affected?

The 15 trains covered by the Eastern Railway notification are:

  • 12551 SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express
  • 12552 Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru AC Superfast Express
  • 13417 Digha-Malda Town Express
  • 13418 Malda Town-Digha Express
  • 13425 Malda Town-Surat Express
  • 13426 Surat-Malda Town Express
  • 15629 Tambaram-Silghat Town Nagaon Express
  • 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express
  • 15640 Kamakhya-Puri Express
  • 15661 Ranchi-Kamakhya Express
  • 15662 Kamakhya–Ranchi Express
  • 15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express
  • 15930 New Tinsukia-Tambaram Express
  • 22611 Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express
  • 22612 New Jalpaiguri-Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express

Changed route for affected trains

Under the revised arrangement, the affected services will skip the Andal-Durgapur-Andal section and run via Asansol, Andal and Sainthia. For example, train number 15629 Tambaram-Silghat Town Nagaon Express will run via Asansol-Andal-Sainthia on its specified dates.

TRAIN DIVERSION VIA ASANSOL-ANDAL-SAINTHIA
Trains diverted via Asansol-Andal-Sainthia instead of the existing route Asansol-Andal-Durgapur-Andal-Sainthia; trains remain partially cancelled between Andal & Durgapur stations.
Source: Eastern Railway
Sr.Train No.Train NameJCO Dates (2026)DayAndal Arr.Andal Dep.
112551SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express03/10, 10/10, 17/10, 24/10, 31/10, 07/11, 14/11, 21/11, 28/11, 05/12, 12/12, 19/12 & 26/12/2026Saturday20:0020:01
212552Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru AC Superfast Express07/10, 14/10, 21/10, 28/10, 04/11, 11/11, 18/11, 25/11, 02/12, 09/12, 16/12 & 23/12, 30/12/2026Wednesday06:4506:47
313417Digha-Malda Town Express01/10, 08/10, 15/10, 22/10, 29/10, 05/11, 12/11, 19/11, 26/11, 03/12, 10/12, 17/12, 24/12 & 31/12/2026Thursday08:1008:11
413418Malda Town-Digha Express01/10, 08/10, 15/10, 22/10, 29/10, 05/11, 12/11, 19/11, 26/11, 03/12, 10/12, 17/12, 24/12 & 31/12/2026Thursday12:4312:45
513425Malda Town-Surat Express03/10, 10/10, 17/10, 24/10, 31/10, 07/11, 14/11, 21/11, 28/11, 05/12, 12/12, 19/12, 26/12/2026Saturday16:4116:43
613426Surat-Malda Town Express05/10, 12/10, 19/10, 26/10, 02/11, 09/11, 16/11, 23/11, 30/11, 07/12, 14/12, 21/12 & 28/12/2026Monday00:0200:04
715629Tambaram-Silghat Town Nagaon Express05/10, 12/10, 19/10, 26/10, 02/11, 09/11, 16/11, 23/11, 30/11, 07/12, 14/12, 21/12 & 28/12/2026Monday03:4103:42
815630Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express02/10, 09/10, 16/10, 23/10, 30/10, 06/11, 13/11, 20/11, 27/11, 04/12, 11/12, 18/12 & 25/12/2026Friday08:1008:11
915640Kamakhya-Puri Express04/10, 11/10, 18/10, 25/10, 01/11, 08/11, 15/11, 22/11, 29/11, 06/12, 13/12, 20/12 & 27/12/2026Sunday12:2012:22
1015661Ranchi-Kamakhya Express07/10, 14/10, 21/10, 28/10, 04/11, 11/11, 18/11, 25/11, 02/12, 09/12, 16/12, 23/12, 30/12/2026Wednesday02:2102:23
1115662Kamakhya-Ranchi Express06/10, 13/10, 20/10, 27/10, 03/11, 10/11, 17/11, 24/11, 01/12, 08/12, 15/12, 22/12 & 29/12/2026Tuesday06:4506:47
1215929Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express01/10, 08/10, 15/10, 22/10, 29/10, 05/11, 12/11, 19/11, 26/11, 03/12, 10/12, 17/12, 24/12 & 31/12/2026Thursday03:4103:42
1315930New Tinsukia-Tambaram Express05/10, 12/10, 19/10, 26/10, 02/11, 09/11, 16/11, 23/11, 30/11, 07/12, 14/12, 21/12 & 28/12/2026Monday08:1008:11
1422611MGR Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express07/10, 14/10, 21/10, 28/10, 04/11, 11/11, 18/11, 25/11, 02/12, 09/12, 16/12, 23/12 & 30/12/2026Wednesday16:5516:57
1522612New Jalpaiguri-MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express02/10, 09/10, 16/10, 23/10, 30/10, 06/11, 13/11, 20/11, 27/11, 04/12, 11/12, 18/12 & 25/12/2026Friday06:4506:47

Train number 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Express will operate in the reverse direction via Sainthia-Andal-Asansol. Similar route changes will apply to the other listed trains on their specified dates.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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