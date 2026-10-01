15 Bengal-bound trains partially cancelled between Andal and Durgapur for 3 months: Check details

Indian Railways latest update: Indian Railways has announced changes to the operation of 15 Mail/Express trains for a further three months. According to the Eastern Railway (ER), the affected trains will remain partially cancelled between Andal and Durgapur from October 1 to December 31, 2026.

“The locomotive reversal of the following Mail/Express trains at Andal station instead of Durgapur station will be continued for a period of another 3 months i.e. from 01.10.2026 to 31.12.2026,” the ER said in a statement.

Why are the trains being diverted?

The change has been announced due to operational reasons. The arrangement, which was already in place, has now been extended for another three months. Thus, the passengers travelling on the affected trains during this period should check the revised route and scheduled dates before starting their journey.