‘15-20 men came on bikes, intercepted us 60 metres from police station’: BCCL officials ‘assaulted’ in Dhanbad

Two senior officials of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), who had been inspecting CCTV cameras that were purportedly being repeatedly damaged, were allegedly chased and assaulted by a group of men led by a suspected illegal mining operative in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on April 10.
According to an FIR filed on the basis of a complaint by Hafizul Qureshi, BCCL general manager (security), the incident took place when a team of BCCL officials and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel visited the Block-2 mine area around 12.30 pm to probe repeated vandalism of surveillance cameras installed to detect illegal coal mining.
Qureshi told The Indian Express that the cameras were being regularly damaged by persons whose activities were being recorded, prompting a joint inspection with CISF officials. “We were assessing why the cameras were being damaged and how to prevent it when a group of around 15 to 20 men approached us on their bikes,” he said.
Qureshi said one of these men identified him by name and accused him of disrupting their work before grabbing and attempting to drag him towards a nearby village. “They started pushing and pulling me, saying, ‘You are Qureshi, you are the problem.’ They wanted to take me with them,” he said.
The officials managed to reach their vehicle, but the group allegedly chased them on motorcycles. Sensing danger, the driver attempted to head towards the Baghmara police station. However, just 50 to 60 metres before the station, the attackers intercepted the vehicle and forced it to stop, he said.
“They blocked our car, pulled me out, held my collar and hands, and tried to force me into their vehicle. They were threatening to kill me,” Qureshi said, adding that the assault continued for several minutes outside the police station.
He alleged that despite the incident unfolding near the police station, there was no immediate intervention. “This was happening right outside the police station. We were overpowered for a few minutes before CISF personnel reached and rescued me,” he said.
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Another senior BCCL official, Kumar Ranjeev, who was present during the inspection, said he managed to run inside the police station during the chase. “Our driver tried to escape at full speed, but they blocked us before the station. My security personnel helped me get inside, while others were left behind and later rescued by CISF,” he said.
The FIR named local resident Pintu Mahto and his associates, alleging their involvement in illegal mining and repeated damage to surveillance infrastructure. Qureshi has sought action under provisions related to assault on a public servant, criminal intimidation, obstruction of government duty and unlawful entry into a mining area.
He also alleged that the attackers appeared to have prior information about the inspection. “Very few people knew about my visit. It seems someone leaked the information,” he said.
Officials linked the attack to ongoing efforts to curb illegal coal mining in the area. Ranjeev said enforcement action has continued despite the incident. “We have been acting against illegal mining and will not stop, no matter the threats,” he said, adding that CISF and local police conducted a flag march in the area following the attack.
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A Baghmara police officer said a case has been registered, and that the accused, Pintu Mahato, allegedly has links with the illegal coal mafia. Police said the investigation is underway.
Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.
Expertise & Background
Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.
Academic Foundation
He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy.
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