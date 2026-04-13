‘15-20 men came on bikes, intercepted us 60 metres from police station’: BCCL officials ‘assaulted’ in Dhanbad

Two senior officials of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), who had been inspecting CCTV cameras that were purportedly being repeatedly damaged, were allegedly chased and assaulted by a group of men led by a suspected illegal mining operative in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on April 10.

According to an FIR filed on the basis of a complaint by Hafizul Qureshi, BCCL general manager (security), the incident took place when a team of BCCL officials and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel visited the Block-2 mine area around 12.30 pm to probe repeated vandalism of surveillance cameras installed to detect illegal coal mining.

Qureshi told The Indian Express that the cameras were being regularly damaged by persons whose activities were being recorded, prompting a joint inspection with CISF officials. “We were assessing why the cameras were being damaged and how to prevent it when a group of around 15 to 20 men approached us on their bikes,” he said.