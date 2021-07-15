147 women officers granted Permanent Commission

The Army said a Special Number 5 Selection Board to screen women officers for PC was set up in September last year. (File)

The Army has granted Permanent Commission to 147 additional women officers, months after the Supreme Court criticised it for denying women the same despite a landmark verdict last year — when the court directed the Centre to ensure that women SSC officers are given PC in the Army.

The Supreme Court on March 25 had said the Army’s evaluation criteria for granting PC to women short service commission officers systematically discriminated against them. It had “directed to reconsider some cases of women officers who were not granted PC by laying down revised parameters”.

“The women officers were re-considered as per directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and fresh results have now been de-classified,” the Army stated, adding that “147 more women officers are being granted PC, taking the total PC granted to 424 out of the 615 officers considered”.

“Results of few women officers have been withheld for administrative reasons and awaiting outcome of the clarification petition” filed by the Union of India in the Supreme Court.

The Army said a Special Number 5 Selection Board to screen women officers for PC was set up in September last year after the Supreme Court verdict and the results were declared in November.

The women officers granted PC will undergo “special training courses and challenging military assignments to empower them for higher leadership roles in the Indian Army”.