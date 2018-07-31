147 channels’ licence cancelled in 3 years: Govt

Only about 40 of 147 channels that had their licences cancelled since January 1, 2015 were categorised at news channels.(Source: File) Only about 40 of 147 channels that had their licences cancelled since January 1, 2015 were categorised at news channels.(Source: File)

The government cancelled licences of 147 TV channels – both news and non-news categories – in the last three years, MoS (Independent Charge) for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore told Rajya Sabha on Monday. In all, licences for 236 TV channels have been cancelled, he said. Responding to a question, Rathore said that there are 867 private satellite TV channels with permission to uplink and/or downlink in India as of June-end.

Licences were cancelled for different reasons such as denial of security clearance by the Home Ministry, request of cancellation by the channel’s owner, the channel being non-operational, not submitting permission fees, and violation of guidelines. Only about 40 of 147 channels that had their licences cancelled since January 1, 2015 were categorised at news channels.

Responding to another question regarding action taken by the ministry against channels “promoting anti-national agenda”, Rathore said the government takes action against channels found violating the prescribed Programme and Advertising Codes formulated under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

