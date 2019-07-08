1,457 vehicles penalised for name, caste on number plate, other violations; 8 held: Noida Police

Eight people were arrested and over 1,450 vehicles penalised in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday evening for violations of traffic rules, including having number plates with names, caste or other unauthorised writings on them, police said.

Advertising

Another 99 vehicles were impounded across Gautam Buddh Nagar for not having valid documents during the police crackdown, a part of a special campaign to decongest city roads that began at 6.30 pm, a senior official said.

“Eight people have been arrested during the seventh edition of our ‘Operation Clean’,” Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.

“As many as 1,457 vehicles were issued challans for various violations. Of them, 977 were two-wheelers, while 480 were four-wheelers. The violations included having black films on cars, having unauthorised writings denoting caste, religion, profession, link to political parties, etc. Another 99 vehicles, 91 of them two-wheelers, were impounded for not having requisite license and documents,” Krishna said.

Advertising

Some of the vehicles were issued challans for having casteist, fancy, lewd comments on their number plates and rear windows, the SSP said, adding that the police removed such number plates.

He said 76 check points were set up across the district for the drive and the action was initiated against the offenders under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Last week, the district police launched its “Operation Clean” under which it arrested 474 people during a three-hour campaign on Saturday for drinking at public places and drunk driving.

Nearly 200 vehicles were towed away and over 2,400 penalised on Friday after they were found parked illegally at prominent commercial areas, while on Wednesday, the police had seized 1,174 auto-rickshaws and tempos plying illegally.

On Thursday, 73 luxury buses were impounded for allegedly plying between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh without requisite licenses, the officials said.