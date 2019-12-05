14,500 NGOs banned from receiving foreign funds: Govt

Certificates of registration of 1,808 FCRA registered NGOs have been cancelled recently for non-submission of mandatory annual returns for 2017-18. Certificates of registration of 1,808 FCRA registered NGOs have been cancelled recently for non-submission of mandatory annual returns for 2017-18.

FOREIGN FUNDING of NGOs in India has drastically dropped even as government has deregistered as many as 14,500 NGOs in the past five years, the Ministry of Home Affairs told Parliament on Wednesday.

All these NGOs were earlier allowed to receive foreign funds under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also told Rajya Sabha that this year alone, registration of 1,808 NGOs has been cancelled.

He said the FCRA registered NGOs have received a total of Rs 2,244.77 crore in 2018-19 (as on November 28) as compared to Rs 16,902.41 crore in 2017-18. However, figures for 2018-19 may increase as NGOs have until December end to file their annual reports.

“Registration certificates of approximately 14,500 associations have been cancelled during the last five years,” he said.

Certificates of registration of 1,808 FCRA registered NGOs have been cancelled recently for non-submission of mandatory annual returns for 2017-18.

The FCRA and rules made there-under provide that all FCRA NGOs and associations have to file annual returns on time. The non-compliant NGOs are issued notices and reminders through the online mechanism.

Further action like suspension and cancellation of registration certificate is also taken against non-compliant NGOs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App