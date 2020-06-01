144 from Ukraine land in Mohali

Those passengers who belong to other states and other districts were sent to their respective places where they would undergo similar quarantine (Representational Photo) Those passengers who belong to other states and other districts were sent to their respective places where they would undergo similar quarantine (Representational Photo)

The second international flight to Chandigarh from Ukraine landed at the Chandigarh International Airport in the early hours of Sunday with 144 passengers from various states.

DC Girish Dayalan said that the flight had two passengers from Chandigarh, 54 from Himachal Pradesh, 53 from Haryana, 34 from Punjab which included five from Mohali and one from Rajasthan.

The DC added that as per the health department protocol, all the passengers belonging to Mohali district arriving on international flight have been put in institutional quarantine while those coming on domestic flights have been put in home quarantine for 14 days. Those passengers who belong to other states and other districts were sent to their respective places where they would undergo similar quarantine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd