143 Pakistani officials with families return home via Wagah

“We will again test them for Covid-19 after five days and if reports return negative, they will be allowed to move to Delhi after seven days,” said nodal medical officer Naresh Chawla. “We will again test them for Covid-19 after five days and if reports return negative, they will be allowed to move to Delhi after seven days,” said nodal medical officer Naresh Chawla.

As many as 143 Pakistani officials, posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, and their family members Tuesday returned to their country through the Attari-Wagah border, following a direction from the Indian government to reduce the mission’s strength by half.

Meanwhile, 38 Indian officials, including diplomats, staff and their family members, crossed over to India. The move comes a day after Pakistan reopened its part of Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

The Ministry of External Affairs had on June 23 cited alleged involvement of Pakistan High Commission officials in “acts of espionage” and maintaining dealings with terrorist organisations as the reasons for the decision. After asking the Pakistan government to reduce the mission strength by half, India had reciprocally decided to reduce the strength of its High Commission in Islamabad too, officials said.

Menwhile, all the returning officials were tested for Covid-19. They will remain quarantined at the private hotel.

“We will again test them for Covid-19 after five days and if reports return negative, they will be allowed to move to Delhi after seven days,” said nodal medical officer Naresh Chawla.

Meanwhile, 38 Indian officials, including diplomats, staff and their family members, crossed over to India. The move comes a day after Pakistan reopened its part of Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.