141 farmers have committed suicide over 10-month period till Feb 1, Chhattisgarh govt informs House

BJP cornered the Congress over the issue of farmer suicides, with Kaushik asking the government during Question House about the number of farmer suicides in the state. (Representational/File)

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday told the Legislative Assembly that 141 farmers had committed suicide over a period of 10 months between April 1, 2020, and February 1, 2021. It was responding to a question by the Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik.

Following the government’s answer, the BJP staged a walkout from the House, expressing dissatisfaction over the reply.

Earlier in the day, the opposition BJP cornered the Congress over the issue of farmer suicides, with Kaushik asking the government during Question House about the number of farmer suicides in the state and whether any compensation was or will be granted to the families.

In his response, state Agricultural Minister Ravindra Choubey informed the House that 141 farmers had committed suicide over a period of 10 months.

He further stated that in one case, a Patwari in Kodagaon district was suspended for allegedly making a mistake in crop girdawari and land record documentation.

Kaushik responded by asking whether “Chhattisgarh is a farmer state or a ‘farmer killing state’” and demanded an investigation in all cases of farmer suicides.

Choubey retaliated by accusing the BJP of trying to politicise farmer suicides. “Suicides happened under their 15-year regime too, did they bother to offer any compensation? They are trying to politicise the unfortunate deaths. Suicides are always investigated,” he said.

The House soon saw ugly scenes as both Congress and BJP leaders accused each other of disrespecting the deceased farmers, following which the saffron party MLAs staged a walkout.