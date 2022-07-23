14 years after split, Jamiat factions start merger process

After a two-day-long deliberations that concluded on Friday, the Maulana Mahmood Madani faction of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH), one of India’s largest Muslim organisations, passed a resolution to start the process of a merger with the Arshad Madani faction of the Jamiat. The working committee of the Arshad Madani faction had last month given a green light for the merger.

The JUH had split in 2008, after members of its working committee objected to the way it’s then president Maulana Arshad Madani conducted its operations, and he formed his own faction.

Friday’s resolution now paves the way for reconciliation of the two JUH factions after 14 years. The JUH is one of the largest Muslim organisations in the country, claiming to have 1.5-crore members and followers.

“After long deliberations, it was unanimously approved that the Working Committee of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind appreciates the recent reconciliation process of the organisation and agrees to take forward the process of reconciliation. To advance this process, the WC authorised president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Mahmood Arshad Madani to continue the process of reconciliation in accordance with Jamiat’s constitution,’’said a statement from the JUH.

In order to facilitate the merger, the working committee further passed a resolution that all members of the working committee, special invitees, state presidents and general secretaries submit their resignation to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani.

The working committee has further said in its resolution that “religious fanaticism and insulting of religious leaders as promoted by political leaders is a grave threat to the country and would tarnish the image of the country among the global fraternity”. “In

particular, the derogatory statements by the ruling party, its associated political leaders, and even members of Parliament and members of the assemblies must be stopped immediately,’’said the JUH statement.

To remedy these situations, the Supreme Court also issued guidelines in the Tahseen Poonawala case (2018),” but unfortunately, the governments did not pay enough attention to it’’, it said. “While hearing the petition, the Supreme Court asked the governments for a report on the steps taken in this regard,’’it added.

“Considering this, the meeting specifically requests the government of India to immediately stop the series of anti-communal riots and derogatory behaviour and implement effective legislation in the light of Supreme Court directives to prevent violence. Also, the atmosphere of trust between the majority and the minority should be

restored,’’ said the JUH, adding that it has begun holding “sadbhavna’’ events between leaders of different religious communities.

Jamiat leaders had told The Indian Express that the need was felt to merge both factions of the JUH to strengthen it, in the face of increasing communalism in the country and discrimination against Muslims.