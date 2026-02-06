14-year criminal history, 10 murder cases: Bihar father-son duo held in Bengaluru ran contract killing, extortion gang

On the afternoon of December 15, 2023, Bihar Police personnel were escorting an undertrial prisoner, Abhishek Singh alias Chhote Sarkar, from the court lock-up to produce him before an Additional District and Sessions judge when gunshots were heard. While police caught one armed assailant, another opened fire at the undertrial, shooting him multiple times before being overpowered. Abhishek Singh was rushed to a hospital, but died during treatment.

Subsequently, police said their investigation established that the killing inside the court premises in Bihar’s Danapur was orchestrated by Manoj Singh (65) and his son Manik Singh (30), who allegedly gave the job to the two gunmen.

This week, the Bihar Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested the duo, listed as being among Bihar’s top 200 criminals, from Bengaluru in connection with multiple such offences.

Kundan Krishnan, Director General of Operations and STF, said the arrests were made on February 3 following specific intelligence inputs. “They were collecting extortion in all land transactions from builders and sellers in the West Patna area,” the senior officer said.

According to the STF, Manoj Singh, carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh, and Manik Singh, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, were arrested from the Kodigehalli police station limits in Bengaluru during a joint operation by a special Bihar Police STF team and the State Intelligence Police of Bengaluru. Both are residents of Shambhupura under Naubatpur police station in Patna district and had been absconding for an extended period.

Police said cash amounting to Rs 11,290, one gold necklace, eight dongles, nine Android mobile phones, three keypad phones and other items were recovered during the operation.

DG Krishnan said that in March 2025, the father-son duo were allegedly involved in the shooting death of Manish Kumar alias Manu Kumar in the Naubatpur police station area. In another case registered in 2024, Manoj Singh and his son were accused of trying to extort around Rs 50 lakh from the chief operating officer of a company involved in a government road-widening and strengthening project. The complaint alleged that nearly 10 armed members of the gang had reached one of the project sites, assaulted staff and workers, and threatened them with dire consequences.

Police records indicate that the duo allegedly ran a gang mainly involved in contract killings and extortion, with their criminal history dating back to at least 2012. Manoj Singh is named in 18 cases registered across police stations in Patna district and parts of Jharkhand, including multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, criminal conspiracy and offences under the Arms Act. Manik Singh is also named in 18 cases of a similar nature. Both are accused together in 15 of these cases.

Officials said the two accused were collectively involved in at least 10 cases of murder, five cases of attempt to murder, 13 cases under the Arms Act and eight cases related to criminal conspiracy, apart from several incidents of extortion, preparation for dacoity and other serious offences recorded in Bihar — primarily in Patna district — and Jharkhand.

The STF were bringing both the accused to Patna on transit remand for further investigation and legal proceedings.