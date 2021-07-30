14 tiger reserves get CA|TS accreditation

July 30, 2021 1:49:13 am
On the occasion of International Tiger Day on Thursday, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav announced that 14 tiger reserves in India have received accreditation of Global Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CA|TS).
CA|TS is a globally accepted conservation tool that sets best practice and standards to manage tigers and encourages assessments to benchmark progress. It is being implemented across 125 sites in seven tiger range countries and India has the highest 94 sites.
The 14 tiger reserves, which have been accredited, are Manas, Kaziranga and Orang in Assam; Satpura, Kanha and Panna in Madhya Pradesh; Pench in Maharashtra; Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar; Dudhwa in Uttar Pradesh; Sunderbans in West Bengal; Parambikulam in Kerala; Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka; and Mudumalai and Anamalai Tiger Reserves in Tamil Nadu.
