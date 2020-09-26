14 scientists from prominent research & academic institutions to receive Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award

The 2020 list of awardees was announced on Saturday on the occasion of the 79th foundation day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, observed on September 26. (Representational)

Fourteen scientists from noted national research and academic institutions including IITs, Homi Bhabha Research Institute and Indian Statistical Institute have been selected for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (SSB) Award 2020.

Every year, scientists below 45 are chosen for the SSB Award for their contribution across fields including biology, chemistry, engineering, Mathematics, medicine, physics, Earth sciences, atmospheric science, and ocean and planetary sciences. The award has a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The 2020 list of awardees was announced on Saturday on the occasion of the 79th foundation day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, observed on September 26.

The recipients include Bushra Ateeq from the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering at IIT-Kanpur, who is a cancer researcher. Her work focuses on understanding the progression of the disease and biomarkers, especially in prostate and breast cancer.

Other recipients are:

Amol Kulkarni from Chemical Engineering and Process Development at the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, who is among a handful of Indian scientists working in microreaction technology and developing multipurpose reactors.

Abhijit Mukherjee from the Department of Geology and Geophysics at IIT-Kharagpur, who focuses on studying the quality and quantity of groundwater in India. He has also mapped the availability of drinking water where groundwater is the source.

Jyotirmayee Dash, from the School of Chemical Science at Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, leads a team studying cellular systems towards improving drug delivery in the body by applying organic synthesis of molecules.

Vatsala Thirumalai, whose work at Neural Circuits and Developmental Laboratory at National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, involves understanding the development of neural circuits and neural locomotion using models of zebra fish.

Suryendu Dutta, a professor at the Department of Earth Sciences at IIT-Bombay, whose interest lies in studying potential sites of shale gas, and tracing high-plant biomarkers in sediments and crude oil, among others.

The other awardees of this year’s SSB awards are Subi George, from the New Chemistry Unit, and Rajesh Ganapathy, from the International Centre for Material Science, at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in Bengaluru; Rajat Hazra, from the Theoretical Statistics and Mathematics Unit at the Indian Statistical Institute at Kolkata; U K Anandavardhanan, Department of Mathematics, IIT-Bombay; Ritesh Agarwal from the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh; Surajith Dhara from the School of Physics at University of Hyderabad, Kinshuk Dasgupta from the Materials Groups at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, and Subhadeep Chatterjee from the Laboratory of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad.

