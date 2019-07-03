14 opposition parties to take on govt with poll reform debate in Rajya Sabha

In the first such concerted Opposition effort to pin the government down since the BJP-led NDA’s massive win in the General Election, the Rajya Sabha will, on Wednesday, take up discussion on a notice on electoral reforms. The notice has been submitted by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien and will see 14 opposition parties participate.

On Thursday, the Upper House is likely to take up a calling attention notice on drug abuse among children —- an issue that was raised in the House on Monday by Congress MP Motilal Vora.

The parties that have so far signed the notice include the Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD, SP, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, PDP, CPI(M), DMK, Kerala Congress (Mani), IUML and NCP.

Sources said this is the first of many joint notices to come, as the parties, even while cooperating with the government in legislative business, try to get their points of view across in a House where the numbers are increasingly getting skewed in favour of the Treasury benches.

The Rajya Sabha has worked without any disruptions so far – not even when the government decided to push through a Bill on teachers’ quota in educational institutions without adequate notice.

On Tuesday, the House managed to take up all 15 starred questions listed for oral answers during Question Hour. Thirty-six members from 13 political parties and one nominated member – K T. S Tulsi – raised the main questions and supplementary questions.

Besides O’Brien, leaders expected to speak during the electoral reforms debate on Wednesday are Kapil Sibal (Congress), Satish Mishra (BSP), Majeed Memon (NCP), and D Raja (CPI). Although the notice does not specifically mention electronic voting machines, the Opposition’s misgivings about the machines will be voiced by speakers during the discussion, it is learnt.

Several parties participating in the discussion have been pressing for a return to ballot papers.

An MP from an opposition party who is one of the signatories in the notice said, “A decision has been taken that every week the opposition parties will jointly move for one short duration discussion and one calling attention motion in Rajya Sabha. The consensus today was on electoral reforms. Although the notice only says electoral reforms, given the present state, it goes without saying that EVMs are not conducive to free and fair elections and it is time we returned to ballot papers. So naturally it will come up.”

Many of these opposition parties had stayed away from the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to discuss his vision of “One Nation, One Election”. The discussion will provide them a platform to air their views on the matter.