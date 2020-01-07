14 infants dead in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in five days

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel admitted Sunday that the deaths were on the higher side, but termed it a “cyclical phenomenon” and claimed the state government had managed to reduce the infant mortality rate to below 25 from 30 in three years ago. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel admitted Sunday that the deaths were on the higher side, but termed it a “cyclical phenomenon” and claimed the state government had managed to reduce the infant mortality rate to below 25 from 30 in three years ago.

A day after the state government admitted to nearly 200 infant deaths in Ahmedabad and Rajkot government civil hospitals in December 2019, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital authorities said Monday that14 infants died in the hospital in the first five days of January.

“From January 1 to January 5, 127 deliveries were performed here. Of these, 23 newborns had to be admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), of which seven died. Apart from the deliveries, 36 newborns who had come from other referral units were also admitted to our NICU. Of these, seven died,” an official at the Ahmedabad civil hospital said.

Giving a breakdown of the cause of deaths, the official said seven were due to congenital abnormalities, five died due to premature birth and two due to respiratory problem.

Dr GH Rathod, medical superintendent at the Civil Hospital, attributes low-birth weight of a newborn as well as the mother’s condition as the predominant factors when it comes to survival of prematurely born babies. “It is true that winters may lead to a spike in deaths of newborns as one is more prone to contracting infections, especially respiratory infections,” added Dr Rathod.

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel admitted Sunday that the deaths were on the higher side, but termed it a “cyclical phenomenon” and claimed the state government had managed to reduce the infant mortality rate to below 25 from 30 in three years ago.

Meanwhile, Sola Civil Hospital superintendent RM Jitiya said he was not authorised to disclose any data in relation to infant deaths. Officials of the state health department were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

