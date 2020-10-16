14 die in MP’s Ujjain after drinking hooch, 12 bootleggers held

Twelve bootleggers were also arrested, said a state government official. (File)

At least 14 migrant workers have died after consuming illicit liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, officials said Thursday.

Following the incident, four police officials of Kharakaun police station, including in-charge ML Meena, sub-inspector Niranjan Sharma, and two constables, were suspended. Twelve bootleggers were also arrested, said a state government official.

The tragedy came to light after seven migrant labourers were found dead in different areas in Ujjain on Wednesday. Two of them were found dead on Thursday morning under the jurisdiction of Kharakaun police station while two others were rushed to the hospital where they died later.

According to the initial investigation, the deaths seem to have occured after the consumption of a ginger tincture-based liquor, locally-known as ‘polati’.

The arrested bootleggers were said to have brewed the liqour using ethyl ether hexane. “Ginger tincture is a commonly use industrial chemical that was used in its production,” said a government official. The official explained that the chemical also contains methanol, which is diluted in water to make the concoction.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a special investigation team to look into the matter. The three-member team includes ADG SK Jha, DIG (Ratlam Range) Shushant Saxena and Addl Chief Secratary (Home & Jail) Rajesh Rajora.

“We’ll be looking into all aspects of the case including the role of officials and the lapses in registering FIRs and arresting the culprits. The role of the excise department will looked into,” Rajora told The Indian Express.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.