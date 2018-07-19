14 antiques retrieved from abroad in 37 years, 27 in Modi govt years: MEA

Modi with US Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the ceremony for return of idols in Washington DC on Monday. (PTI Photo/File) Modi with US Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the ceremony for return of idols in Washington DC on Monday. (PTI Photo/File)

The government has brought back 27 antique objects between 2014 and 2017, compared to 14 objects since 1976, and majority of these were brought from the US, followed by the UK and Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs disclosed in response to a question in Parliament on Wednesday.

Out of 41 objects brought back since 1976, 26 were from the US — eight between 1976 and 2013, and 18 between 2014 and 2017. While five objects were brought back from the UK and Australia each, similar antique objects were brought back from France, Germany, Canada, Singapore, the Netherlands as well.

“This shows the efforts put in the last few years in getting Indian antiquities back… This was part of our diplomatic efforts, and coordination with law enforcement agencies,” a source in the government said. The MEA released a list of 41 objects “retrieved” between 1976 and 2017. There were no items listed before 1976 — it was not clear whether that meant no such item was retrieved before that, or the government did not have data for the period.

