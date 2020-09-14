1,326 new Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, death count rises by 15

Surat recorded the highest of 281 cases and six deaths. These included four deaths and 106 cases from the rural areas and 175 cases and two deaths from the municipal limits. (Representational)

Gujarat reported 1,326 new cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,13,853 and toll to 3,237 respectively.

Deputy municipal commissioner of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), B G Prajapati and Saurashtra University pro-vice-chancellor Vijay Desani were among the 151 fresh cases reported from Rajkot.

Surat recorded the highest of 281 cases and six deaths. These included four deaths and 106 cases from the rural areas and 175 cases and two deaths from the municipal limits.

This was followed by Ahmedabad that reported 172 cases and four deaths on a single day. While all four deaths were reported from the urban areas, out of 172 cases, 151 were reported from the urban and remaining 21 from the rural areas.

Dr Lalit Vanja, municipal officer of health (MOH) of RMC, said, “The deputy municipal commissioner of Rajkot tested positive and he has been hospitalised.” Desani broke the news in the morning that he too had tested positive for the infectious disease. An official release from the varsity said that Desani would remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya inaugurated a Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Virnaagar village of Jasdan taluka on Sunday. “The centre will have 70 beds and will cater to patients primarily of Jasdan and Vinchhiya talukas,” Dr Mitesh Bhanderi, chief district health officer (CDHO) of Rajkot said.

He added that a dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC) set up in the referral hospital in Jasdan town will also be inaugurated on Monday. “By Monday evening, total 387 beds will be available in CCC, DCHC and Covid hospitals set up in Jasdan, Gondal, Upleta, Dhoraji and Jetpur talukas of the district. Of them, 282 beds are with oxygen supply,” said Dr Bhanderi.

Rajkot district reported total 151 fresh cases and one death on Sunday.

A Covid Care Centre for all the train passengers testing positive has been set up by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in co-ordination with Western Railway at Sabarmati Railway Station’s Diesel Training Centre. All the passengers testing positive with mild symptoms will be shifted here. On the first day on Sunday, 25 patients were admitted.

Under its testing drive at Kalupur railway station, AMC conducted 2,188 tests out of which 41 passengers tested positive.

Metro Station Power House at Rathi Labour colony in Sabarmati area with a population of 150 in 60 houses was put under micro containment by the AMC. The civic body has been recently focussing on labour colonies and construction sites under the aggressive testing campaign.

Fifty officials of various government departments in Kevadia Colony in Narmada district have tested positive for Covid19 after the SSNNL conducted special Covid testing camps for 3,000 employees. Of the 50 cases, 23 are personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that has been deployed at the site since August 21.

