Monday, Nov 07, 2022

132 used quota to get Central govt jobs in first two years: House data

“As per DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training), the number of persons who have availed the benefit of EWS reservation is — as on 1.1.2020—85; as on 1.1.2021—132,” Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on April 5.

Recently, the Centre announced to recruit 10 lakh personnel in government jobs in the next 18 months. (Representational/File)

In 2019 and 2020, the first two years after the EWS reservation came into effect, 132 persons availed its benefits in Central government jobs, according to information shared in Parliament. Most of this two-year period was affected by the countrywide lockdown due to Covid.

Bhoumik had shared the information in response to a question by BJP member Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas.

Data on those who availed the EWS benefits in Central government jobs after January 1, 2021 is not available. There’s also no data on those who availed EWS benefits for jobs in state government sectors.

According to Bhoumik’s reply in Parliament, the government has also provided Rs 4,315 crore to various ministries for implementation of EWS reservation in the last two years. “The state governments issue EWS certificates to all EWS candidates who apply for the certificate and who fulfill the criteria of EWS reservation,” the minister had said.

The Constitution (103rd) Act, 2019, was passed by the Parliament in January 2019. The order to this effect was passed on January 19.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 02:56:18 am
