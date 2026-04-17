‘Hail the Constitution’: Opposition rejoices as Bill to tweak women’s quota law is defeated in LS

After the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to get the Lok Sabha’s seal of approval on Friday, the Opposition hailed it as “historic”, saying the BJP-led NDA government used an “unconstitutional trick” in the name of women to break the Constitution.

In his first reaction after the Bill failed to make its way through the Lower House, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of the Congress posted on X, “The amendment bill has fallen. They used an unconstitutional trick in the name of women to break the Constitution. India has seen it. INDIA (bloc) has stopped it. Hail the Constitution.”