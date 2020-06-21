J&K: 13-yr-old raped in Kathua

In 2018, an eight-year-old Bakarwal girl was raped and murdered in the forests of the district. The court had awarded life imprisonment to three accused and five-year jail term to three others. (Representational) In 2018, an eight-year-old Bakarwal girl was raped and murdered in the forests of the district. The court had awarded life imprisonment to three accused and five-year jail term to three others. (Representational)

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old Bakarwal girl in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. A case has registered at Rajbagh police station. According to police, the crime took place when the girl had gone to the forests to graze animals.

The police said investigations are on and the accused is a local farmer.

In 2018, an eight-year-old Bakarwal girl was raped and murdered in the forests of the district. The court had awarded life imprisonment to three accused and five-year jail term to three others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd