13-year-old gang-raped in UP’s Mahoba, health worker gives anti-abortion pills

The incident came to light on Friday when the condition of the girl, who became pregnant, deteriorated after she was given anti-abortion pills by an ASHA worker.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped four months ago and a health worker colluding with the criminals gave anti-abortion pills to the pregnant minor, police said on Monday.

Three of the four men who allegedly raped the girl and the health worker have been arrested, they said.

The incident came to light on Friday when the condition of the girl, who became pregnant, deteriorated after she was given anti-abortion pills by an Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha) worker, police said.

In her statement to police, the victim alleged that B P Singh, Ram Babu Singh, Raghu Raikwar and Shatrughan Singh had raped her while the Asha worker was part of a conspiracy to cover up the crime. After a case was registered on Sunday, the four accused including the Asha worker were arrested while the hunt is on for the fifth culprit, the Station House Officer (SHO) said.

The victim’s statement will be recorded in the court soon, he added.