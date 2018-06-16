13-yr-old ‘abducted, gangraped’ in Meerut

A 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two people in Behsuma police station area Thursday evening. The girl was later abandoned at a desolate place but she managed to find her way home. Her parents lodged an FIR against two persons on Friday morning.

According to the police, the girl recognised one of her attackers as a man named Monu. She told them that she had been abducted and raped in a car.

“The girl has been sent for medical examination while a case has been lodged under the POCSO and SC/ST Act. We are on the lookout for Monu,” said Ajay Chaudhary, in-charge of Behsuma police station.

