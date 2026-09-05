13 years later, Modi returns to SRCC as PM for centenary celebrations today

After almost 13 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to participate in the centenary celebrations Saturday and address the gathering, according to an official statement.
Modi had last visited the premier institution in 2013 when he was Gujarat Chief Minister. A year later, he became the Prime Minister.
His visit comes amid the BJP’s ongoing youth outreach following the CJP-led Jantar Mantar protests last month over exam paper leaks. Important Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa are also lined up next year.
Back in 2013, in one of his first major public addresses in New Delhi, Modi said he was a leader who thinks “differently”.
To illustrate this, he held up a glass of water and used the half-full and half-empty analogy. “Ek cheez ko dekhne ka alag nazariya hota hai. Maan lijiye main aapko dikhaun, to aap mein se jo aashavaadi honge, wo kahenge aadha gilaas bhara hua hai. Jo niraashavaadi hain, wo kahenge aadha gilaas khaali hai. Mitron, main do raaston se alag raaste ka insaan hoon. Meri teesri soch hai aur meri soch yeh hai, yeh gilaas bhara hua hai — aadha paani se, aadha hawa se. (There are many ways to look at one thing. Suppose I show you something (showing half-glass water), those among you who are optimistic will say, the glass is half-full. Those who are pessimistic will say the glass is half-empty. I have a third way of looking at it, and my thinking is this: the glass is full — half with water and half with air.)”
In April this year, Modi had met the Governing Body and a delegation from the college at his residence to mark the institution’s 100th anniversary. He had also released a special commemorative postage stamp to mark the SRCC’s centenary.
Besides the PM, SRCC principal, Prof Simrit Kaur, has also extended an invitation to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi for the celebrations, which coincides with Teachers’ Day. In a post on X, Joshi, who was given the charge of the education ministry last month, said, “…Had a cordial interaction on the institution’s remarkable journey and its enduring contribution to education.”
According to a government statement, “The centenary celebrations coincide with Teachers’ Day, making the occasion particularly significant as the nation honours the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping generations and strengthening the foundations of society.”
Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel, an alumnus of SRCC, said in a post on X, “Our Shri Ram College of Commerce will once again host Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For me, this is a matter of great pride, because my father studied in this very college. I studied in this college. My brother studied in this college. My daughter studied in this college. My son studied in this college.”
“The best days of my life pursuing B.Com and M.Com, I spent in this very college. Student politics, national-level basketball and kho-kho player, jail during the Emergency, the fun in the canteen — we did it all,” Goel said.