13-year-old Christian boy denied burial in Odisha village over church relocation row

His family were forced to bury him in their private land after allegedly signing a declaration that they would maintain peace in the village.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
3 min readBhubaneswarFeb 16, 2026 07:06 AM IST
13-year-old Christian boy denied burial in Odisha village over church relocation rowThe grieving family then performed the 13-year-old’s last rites and buried the body on their own registered land.
Make us preferred source on Google

A Christian family was allegedly not allowed to bury a dead 13-year-old boy at the burial ground on Saturday amid prevailing tensions over a demand for the relocation of a church-cum-prayer hall at Kapena, a tribal-majority village in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

Kapena native Krutibas Santa, who is from the Christian community, lost his son following a prolonged illness early on Saturday morning. However, other residents of the village later blocked access to the burial ground and prevented the family from performing the last rites there.

The grieving family then performed the 13-year-old’s last rites and buried the body on their own registered land, following the intervention of the district administration and police, nearly 20 hours after his death, said family members. Krutibas had to sign a declaration that no religious symbol would be placed on the gravestone and that peace and order would be maintained in the village.

“The villagers, including some of the direct relatives of the deceased (who were not from the Christian community), were also opposing the burial of the minor’s body even on his own registered land. They demanded that the body be taken away, outside the village,” Umerkote additional tahsildar Nilambar Pujari told The Indian Express.

Pujari said that following the intervention of senior district administration officials and police, the body was buried on the family’s own registered land.

According to Krutibas, the villagers opposed the burial of his son’s body at the community cemetery because of the prevailing tension. “Whatever happened was inhuman. We felt very helpless,” Krutibas told The Indian Express.

The village has no separate burial ground for the Christian community. Krutibas said people from his community used one portion of the ground to bury their dead.

Story continues below this ad

The village has seen tensions over the past month with demands from the majority community, who make up around 250 households, demanding that the Christian church-cum-prayer hall be moved from its current location in the village. The village has around 30 Christian families.

The prayer hall, established in 2008, has been shut since January 25 to maintain law and order, officials said.

The majority community has said that they are planning a seven-day havan, for which a priest has purportedly said the church must be moved.

While police have been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident, the deployment has been revised following Saturday’s incident. Police said the situation in the village is under control at present.

Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement