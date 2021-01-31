13 test positive for coronavirus in Panchkula, 133 people vaccinated

Total of 13 new Covid cases and zero Covid-related deaths were reported in Panchkula district. (Representational)

A total of 13 new Covid cases and zero Covid-related deaths were reported in Panchkula district on Saturday.

The active case tally of Panchkula stood at 83 and the total number of positive cases was 10,515.

As many as 10,285 have been cured and discharged in the district. The recovery rate on Saturday was 97.81 per cent. A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula. As many as 147 have succumbed to the disease in the district. The district has conducted 1,60,167 tests so far.

As part of the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, on January 30, the target was to vaccinate as many as 300 beneficiaries at three sites. In total, 133 people were vaccinated and the percentage achievement was 44.3 per cent. So far, as many as 3,431 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.