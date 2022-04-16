13 Oppn leaders speak out against hate speech, communal violence, question PM’s ‘silence’

Leaders of 13 opposition parties, including three chief ministers, Saturday came together to speak out against the recent incidents of communal violence and hate speech. They argued that the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government against those “who propagate bigotry” and incite and provoke society through “words and actions” is an “eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage.”

The joint statement was issued by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, her Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK chief MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav and NCP chief Farooq Abdullah.

The other signatories include CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, his CPI counterpart D Raja, Forward Bloc’s Debabrata Biswas, RSP’s Manoj Bhattacharya, Muslim League’s P K Kunhalikutty and CPI(ML) Libereations’s Dipanker Bhattacharya.

The statement came on a day when Sonia Gandhi, in an article in The Indian Express, hit out at the government against the “politics of polarisation.”

“There is much talk from the Prime Minister of acknowledging India’s multiple diversities. But the harsh reality is that under his ruling dispensation, the rich diversity that has defined and enriched our society for centuries are, being manipulated to divide us and, worse, to harden and get more firmly entrenched,” she said in the article.

Appealing to the people to maintain peace and harmony and demanding stringent punishment for the perpetrators of communal violence, the opposition leaders said, “We are extremely anguished at the manner in which issues related to food, dress, faith, festivals and language are being deliberately used by sections of the ruling establishment to polarize our society.”

“We are extremely concerned with the growing incidents of hate speech in the country by people who appear to have official patronage and against whom no meaningful and strong action is being taken. We strongly condemn the recent outburst of communal violence witnessed across several states in the country. We are deeply concerned, as reports indicate that there is a sinister pattern in the areas where these incidents have occurred. Incendiary hate speeches preceded the aggressive armed religious processions unleashing communal violence,” the statement said.

The leaders pointed out that “social media and the audio-visual platforms are being misused with official patronage to spread hatred and prejudice,” and questioned the silence of the Prime Minister.

“We are shocked at the silence of the Prime Minister who has failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society. This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage,” they said.

The leaders vowed to “work together to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that have defined and enriched India for centuries” and “combat and confront the poisonous ideologies which are attempting to entrench divisiveness in our society.”

“We reiterate our firm conviction that our country will prosper only if it respects, accommodates and celebrates its many diversities in full measure. We appeal to all sections of the people to maintain peace and foil the sinister objective of those who wish to sharpen communal polarisation. We call upon all our party units across the country to independently and jointly work for maintaining peace and harmony,” the statement said.