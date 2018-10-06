13 jawans injured after Army vehicle turns turtle in J&K

The Army vehicle turned turtle near Kanipora in the south Kashmir district. (Representational) The Army vehicle turned turtle near Kanipora in the south Kashmir district. (Representational)

At least 13 Army men were injured when their vehicle met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district Saturday, defence sources said.

The Army vehicle turned turtle near Kanipora in the south Kashmir district Saturday morning, they said.

Thirteen jawans were injured and they have been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Their condition has been stated as stable, the sources said.

Further details are awaited.

