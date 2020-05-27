13 doctors to volunteer at Rajkot civil hospital

Dr Manish Mehta, Medical Superintendent of Rajkot civil hospital issued 13 doctors, who specialise in critical care, orders of posting in the Covid-19 hospital on Tuesday. (Representational) Dr Manish Mehta, Medical Superintendent of Rajkot civil hospital issued 13 doctors, who specialise in critical care, orders of posting in the Covid-19 hospital on Tuesday. (Representational)

As many as 13 members of Rajkot chapter of Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) joined the team of doctors of Rajkot civil hospital treating Covid-19 patients on Tuesday.

A delegation of 19 members of ISCCM met Parimal Pandya, Resident Additional Collector of Rajkot, and offered their services on voluntary basis.

After this, Dr Manish Mehta, Medical Superintendent of Rajkot civil hospital issued 13 doctors, who specialise in critical care, orders of posting in the Covid-19 hospital on Tuesday.

“This team of experienced doctors associated with well-known hospitals of Rajkot will render services in the hospital as and when needed… available on call round the clock… They will visit the hospital to asses patients during the day and patients with severe infection of Covid-19 will get the benefit of services of… those specialising in medicine,” the medical superintendent was quoted as saying an official release on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.