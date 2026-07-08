13 deer found dead in a well in Madhya Pradesh, area cordoned off, inquiry underway

Thirteen deer, four males and nine females, were found dead inside an agricultural well in Khardounkala village of Kalapipal tehsil in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district, in what forest officials believe was an accident that took place when the animals attempted to escape a stray dog. The dog was also found dead in the well.

The decomposed carcasses were discovered on Sunday after members of a farmer’s family noticed a strong foul smell while visiting their field to spray pesticides. Looking into the well, they found the bodies of the deer and immediately informed village authorities, who alerted the Forest Department and police.