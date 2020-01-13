Evening newsbriefing: Sonia attacks Modi govt, violence in Telangana, Jamia to lodge complaint against Delhi Police, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Sonia Gandhi at Oppn meet: Modi-Shah govt stands exposed for its inability to govern

At the Congress-led Opposition meeting in the Parliament complex on Monday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led government stood exposed for its inability to govern and provide security to people in the wake of widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses. READ MORE

‘Petty argument’ escalates in Telangana town, homes, vehicles set ablaze

Internet services have been suspended in Telangana’s Bhainsa town and its adjoining areas for at least three days following clashes between two groups, which saw stone-pelting and several houses and vehicles being set on fire. According to the police, a petty argument on the road on Sunday night escalated, leading to the tensions in Bhainsa, a “communally sensitive” town in Nirmal district. READ MORE

Citizenship law won’t be implemented in Maharashtra, hints Shiv Sena

After West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Kerala, Maharashtra may be the latest state to shun the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), hinted senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday. When asked whether there was a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises Congress and NCP, regarding the CAA, Raut said all parties were on the same page on the Citizenship law. “There is no rift and all parties are on the same page on all issues, including CAA,” Raut said. READ MORE

Explained: How Swami Vivekananda became the ‘messenger of Indian wisdom’ to West

January 12 is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the famous Hindu spiritual leader and intellectual from the late 19th century. An important religious reformer in India, Swami Vivekananda is known to have introduced the Hindu philosophies of Yoga and Vedanta to the West. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had called Vivekananda the “maker of modern India.” READ MORE

Man asks for woman’s phone number on Twitter, Pune Police had the perfect reply

When one man decided to have some fun over a woman’s urgent request for help on Twitter, the Pune Police responded with a tweet that has since gone viral. A law student recently approached the police department seeking the number of the Dhanori police station in the city. After the official handle responded, it received an unusual request from twitter user @abirchiklu, who sought the woman’s number. READ MORE

Star-studded dilemma: Who opens with Rohit Sharma is a happy conundrum

The other night in Pune, after blasting 52 off 36 balls, Shikhar Dhawan likened India’s problem of plenty in the opening department to a movie. “Main bhi aa gaya hu picture mein, aj maine bhi achcha kar diya. Toh picture achchi ban rahi hai. Khair ye sirdardi meri nahi hai.” (Now I’ve also entered the frame with my performance in this match but thankfully, that is not my headache). He then threw in a disclaimer: “I like batting with both of them and we are good friends.” READ MORE

UPI fraud and how scammers trick users online: How to keep yourself safe

The Unified Payments Interface or UPI has made transferring money very simple, thanks to the rising popularity of apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and others. But while UPI is fostering a new way of digital payments, it has also opened up new ways to trick unsuspecting users. I found out just how common such scams on UPI are thanks to my father’s recent interactions on OLX, where he wanted to sell his bike. READ MORE

Political parties purposely refuse to understand CAA: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi, who was on a two-day visit to Kolkata. He spoke during the 150th celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

