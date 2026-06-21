From China to Canada: Here’s how the world celebrated Yoga Day for healthy ageing

People across the world marked the International Day of Yoga on June 21, participating in large numbers in events organised to promote the ancient practice and its benefits for physical fitness, mental well-being and holistic health.

With this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, countries across continents hosted yoga sessions and community events, reflecting the growing global embrace of yoga as a part of daily life and a tool for healthier living.The world celebrates yoga

In China, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai, organised a flagship event at the Bund Finance Centre, which was joined by 400 people including members of the diplomatic corps, academics, yoga practitioners, and members of the Indian diaspora in China.

The Consul General Pratik Mathur thanked the full house of local participants, friends of India, and the consular corps for their enthusiastic support. He also thanked the Indian communities and companies who had aided the Consulate’s efforts to host Yoga Day events across China’s cities and counties.

The cultural program which was built around the theme of Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat, featured a Manipuri dance performance by Ronita Pukhrambam and Ms. Beniya Laishram, along with a classical music recital by Shri Rajat Prasanna on the flute and Ms. Mandy Chen, China’s leading music exponent, on the tabla.

Canada

In Canada, around 800 participants, including government representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, yoga practitioners, wellness organisations, and community leaders, took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations, organised by the Consulate General of India in Toronto against the backdrop of the iconic Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

Participants gather on the lawns of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario in Toronto during the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations, organised by the Consulate General of India under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.” (Source: X/@IndiainToronto) Participants gather on the lawns of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario in Toronto during the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations, organised by the Consulate General of India under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.” (Source: X/@IndiainToronto)

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Mahavir Singhvi emphasized yoga’s ability to transcend cultural, linguistic and national boundaries, bringing people together in a “shared pursuit of well-being and reaffirming its timeless relevance as a universal path to health, harmony, and inner balance”, a post by the Consulate General of India, Toronto said.

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United States of America

Hundreds gathered at the landmark Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC for a yoga session organised by the Embassy of India, on Friday. Enthusiasts gathered against the backdrop of the National Mall for the mass yoga session.

“The Embassy of India marked #IDY2026 in Washington D.C. under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ – a reminder that yoga is for everyone, at every stage of life,” the Indian mission said in a post on X.

Events at venues such as Dupont Circle, and the World Bank were also hosted by the Indian Embassy in Washington with the local communities, besides setting up an Ayurveda corner.

Saudi Arabia

“Riyadh rolled out the yoga mats this morning as we marked the 12th International Day of Yoga!” said the Indian embassy of Riyadh in an X post.

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The Embassy of Riyadh, in collaboration with the Saudi Yoga Committee and local partners organised an event attended by nearly 500 participants, including diplomats, government officials, school children and Indian community members. The session was led by Saudi women yoga instructors Sima Ghannam and Malak Almughira.

Riyadh rolled out the yoga mats this morning as we marked the 12th International Day of Yoga! 🔸Around 500 participants, including Saudi govt. officials, diplomats, school children and Indian community members, joined an energising Yoga session 🔸Proud to be led today by Saudi… pic.twitter.com/BUURat5ckG — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) June 20, 2026

Japan

In Japan, more than 2,100 yoga enthusiasts joined celebrations organised by the Indian Embassy at the historic Tsukiji Hongan-ji Temple in Tokyo.

“Despite the rain, with the motto ‘Yoga together, rain or shine!’, the venue was filled with energy and smiles,” the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in a post on X.

Nepal

In Nepal, the Embassy of India, in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust, organised a yoga demonstration near the Eternal Peace Flame and the Maya Devi Temple in the Lumbini Sanskritik area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. More than 600 yoga enthusiasts participated in the event, attended by Lumbini Province Governor Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar.

Thousand of yoga enthusiasts also came together in Pokhara International stadium to mark the occasion.

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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also extended his greetings, highlighting yoga’s global reach. In a post on X he said, “From its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of people of all faiths & cultures find calm, build strength & live with purpose.”, and also urged everyone to build a healthier world.

From its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of people of all faiths & cultures find calm, build strength & live with purpose. It teaches us mindfulness, respect & care for ourselves, for our planet & for one another. On this #YogaDay,… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 21, 2026

Several Indian missions in countries from across the world organised events to commemorate the day, and promote the innumerable abenefits which this ancient practice offers.