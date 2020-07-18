12,800 samples tested in a day; Gujarat Covid-19 tally reaches 46,449 cases

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) added 10 more micro containment zones and de-listed 16 others. (Representational) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) added 10 more micro containment zones and de-listed 16 others. (Representational)

Adding nearly 950 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 234 of which were reported from Surat and another 184 from Ahmedabad, the state’s tally reached 46,449. Testing continues to be on the rise, with over 12,800 samples taken in a 24-hour cycle, with Ahmedabad testing nearly 3,000 samples on Friday.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) added 10 more micro containment zones and de-listed 16 others. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, Additional Secretary to Union Health Ministry Aarti Ahuja, and NITI Aayog member VK Paul highlighted that the AMC strategy with respect to surveillance has been effective, noting that once an area is declared a containment zone, “contact-tracing is being done very effectively.”

The districts of Rajkot and Bhavnagar added two Covid-19 fatalities each, while the total Covid-19 cases in both districts are over 850. Vadodara saw 77 more test positive, taking the total here too over 3,400 cases till now. Surat crossed 9,000 cases on Friday.

As Gandhinagar reported over 30 cases, the district has seen more cases being reported from the rural jurisdiction rather than from the municipal corporation limits. VK Paul on Friday advised that rural containment strategy has to differ from that being used in densely populated areas. “If we do not permit the exchange of the population (from urban to rural areas), then we can contain the interaction. The rural model that has come up (in Gujarat) has been satisfactory,” said Paul.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd