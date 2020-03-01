Gujarat: Vijay Rupani unveils statue of Morarji Desai in Valsad

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani unveils the statue of Morarji Desai in Valsad on Saturday. (Express photo) Chief Minister Vijay Rupani unveils the statue of Morarji Desai in Valsad on Saturday. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani unveiled a statue of former prime minister Morarji Desai on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary at his birthplace at Bhadeli village in Valsad district on Saturday.

“Gujarat is lucky to have given two great leaders to the country who also became the prime ministers – Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi,” said Rupani.

The chief minister, along with tourism minister Jawahar Chawda, state minister Ramanlal Patkar and others, also visited a photo gallery featuring pictures of Desai and the school where he did his primary education. Rupani also inaugurated different development projects in Valsad district worth Rs 193.83 crore.

During his speech at Bhadeli village, Rupani recited a poem by Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Morarji Desai. “February 29 comes every four years. I am lucky to be the chief minister of this state to celebrate his birth anniversary.”

“When he (Desai) became the prime minister and addressed a public gathering in Rajkot. I was there on the stage with him. I still feel honored to have got a chance to give a speech in his presence,” the CM said.

“Desai, along with other leaders, was sent to jail under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act by then prime minister Indira Gandhi… The former governments in the country has set aside the history of great leaders. They only show the history of one family to the public. When Narendra Modi was CM and then PM, those great leaders who had devoted their lives for the country were brought to the forefront so that new generation can learn about them.”

Rupani also remembered contribution of BJP MLA Daulat Deai (Daulat kaka) for the people of Valsad district.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.