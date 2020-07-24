J&K: 125 community bunkers coming in 2 Kashmir districts along LoC

According to officials, about 85 bunkers are coming up in Kupwara district — 60 in Karnah/Tangdhar, 10 in Keran and 15 in Machil. (File) According to officials, about 85 bunkers are coming up in Kupwara district — 60 in Karnah/Tangdhar, 10 in Keran and 15 in Machil. (File)

With the villages along the Line of Control in Kashmir witnessing frequent exchange of fire, work is on to construct 125 community bunkers in two North Kashmir districts.

According to officials, work to build community bunkers started recently in Kupwara and Baramulla districts. With cross-border shelling along the Line of Control increasing off late, there has been a demand for bunkers in border villages.

On Thursday, the Army said the Pakistan troops targeted civilian villages in forward areas along the LoC. “Last night, it resulted in bullet injury to a woman of Hajitra village, Tangdhar Sector. The injured lady was rushed to the hospital and is currently stable,” the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted on Thursday.

According to officials, about 85 bunkers are coming up in Kupwara district — 60 in Karnah/Tangdhar, 10 in Keran and 15 in Machil.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Karnah, Dr Bilal Mohiuddin told The Indian Express work on the community bunkers is about to finish and added that the government plans to build more bunkers in Karnah.

In the nearby Baramulla district, 40 bunkers are being built. “These bunkers are coming up in border villages in Uri and Boniyar. We hope to finish the construction soon,” said an official.

Residents of border villages say the bunkers are much needed. “We have been waiting for them for long. We are suffering every day due to the shelling,” said Farooq Ahmad, who lives at a border village in Uri.

