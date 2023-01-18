125 ‘Christians’ staying in Narayanpur stadium return to villages

All the 125-odd people from 31 families, who were staying at the indoor stadium in Narayanpur after being banished from their villages, were gradually sent back to their homes in small groups by Monday. Ajeet Vasant, collector of Narayanpur district, confirmed the development.

Alleging threat, harassment and assault by other villagers, over 500 people, who believe in Christianity, from different villages of Narayanpur had staged a protest outside the collector’s office on December 18 last year. They alleged that villagers were forcing them to give up Christianity and follow tribal culture again. They were given an ultimatum to either leave the village or give up Christianity.

Leaders of 68 villages in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh take a pledge against violence on Monday. (Express Photo) Leaders of 68 villages in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh take a pledge against violence on Monday. (Express Photo)

The Indian Express spoke to three villagers who were sent back and found out that they are staying in peace. Arun Pannalal, president, Chhattisgarh Christian Forum, said: “We are thankful for the peace meeting organised by the collector but such meetings must be held regularly and tribals should be informed about their rights.”