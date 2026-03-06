12,000 Indians in Gulf seek help to return home

AS THE US-Israel-Iran war enters its sixth day, around 12,000 Indian citizens stranded in the Gulf countries have sought the help of the Indian government for their return and are in touch with embassies across the region, The Indian Express has learnt.

Most requests have come from those stuck in the United Arab Emirates, where air space remains largely closed and commercial flight operations continue to be suspended amid unrelenting attack from the Iranian side.

Sources said the stranded Indians include tourists and transit visitors, who were in the UAE for short durations. Some of them are also students whose educational institutions have shut in the wake of Iranian attacks, or have switched to online classes.