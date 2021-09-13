120-150 kids admitted to Jalpaiguri hospital, official says influenza

The paediatric ward of Jalpaiguri district hospital has been admitting 40-50 children daily for the past four days, a health official said on Sunday. According to the official, 80%-90% of the sick children were tested for Covid and one was found positive. The child has been admitted to a special newborn care unit and is in isolation. The rest, aged between one to four, are said to have influenza-like illness with symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“Malaria and dengue screening has been done… As many as 45 new beds have been added to accommodate more children. To deal the situation in a better way, a new ward was opened on Friday. Regular visits were made by the administration to identify if any outbreak has occurred. These cases are not very complicated, and the discharge rate is high. Today, 48 patients were discharged. Paediatricians are investigating these cases. So far, this seems to be the case of seasonal influenza-like illness,” said a senior health official.

Meanwhile, state’s Covid-19 tally on Sunday rose to 15,56,908 with an addition of 751. The Covid toll reached 18,577 after 10 more patients succumbed to the virus. Active cases dropped by 16 to 8,187.

Nadia recorded highest the number of deaths at four, followed by two each in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas.

As many as 757 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,53,014. The recovery rate stands at 98.28 per cent.

The state has tested 1,74,78,452 samples for Covid-19, including 41,379 in the last 24 hours.

In terms of vaccination, 4,70,73,973 Covid doses, including 5,68,364 on Sunday, have been administered to people in the state.