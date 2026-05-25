12-year-old girl’s rape and murder shocks Kashmir: What we know so far

The incident has sent shockwaves across Kashmir, where political and religious leaders expressed pain and shock.

The body of a 12-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday, was found close to her home in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday, in what the police suspect is a case of rape and murder.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Kashmir, where political and religious leaders expressed pain and shock.

According to officials, the girl had left home on Saturday evening but did not return. The family lodged a missing persons report with the police late on Saturday night, and the body was found early on Sunday morning, just around 200 metres from her house.

“At around 7.15 in the morning, the body was recovered from a plot some 200 metres from the girl’s home,” Budgam SSP Hariprasad K K said. “We have completed the medical formalities. Prima facie, it seems a case of rape and murder,” he added.