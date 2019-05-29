Surat girl drops out of school to embrace monkhood

Khushi Shah, a 12-year-old girl from Surat, has decided to renounce worldly pleasures and embrace monkhood, news agency ANI reported. Her family said they fully back her decision and the Diksha ceremony will be held on Wednesday.

In Jain faith, Diksha is a ritual of renunciation of worldly pleasures, including emotional attachments to other people, places or things.

Khushi, who scored 97 per cent marks in class VI, left school in November last year to “lead a simple life”. “The pleasures we enjoy here aren’t permanent as this world is temporary and it will remain so. The pleasures of patience are, however, a permanent joy. The only way to peace and salvation is to lead a simple life and that is why I want to take Diksha,” Khushi told ANI.

Khushi also adds that she is four years late in becoming a monk. “According to Simandhar Swamiji (a living Tirthankara), one should renounce worldly pleasure at the age of 8. I am already 12 now. Hence, I want to take Diksha at the earliest.”

Khushi isn’t the only member of her family to give up worldly pleasures. Four of her family have already become monks.

Her parents and relatives, meanwhile, are in a celebratory mood. Khushi’s father Vinit Shah said it was a “matter of pride” for the family. “Khushi has already travelled thousands of kilometres on feet and has seen the life of Diksha very closely. At this tender age, she has got the insight and it is not something that is very common among children. It is a matter of pride for us. She can spread light in the lives of millions once she becomes a saint.” Khushi’s mother, meanwhile, wanted her to be a doctor but is now “proud” of her decision. “We both agreed to her because we want all her wishes to be fulfilled.”

Celebrations were held in Surat on Tuesday. In a video released by ANI, Khushi can be seen singing and dancing with her family.