12-year-old girl killed herself after mother scolded her: Rajkot Police

Police said they were not probing the mother for abetment to suicide. (Representational) Police said they were not probing the mother for abetment to suicide. (Representational)

A 12-year-old girl who allegedly hanged herself at her home in Rajkot on Monday took the extreme step after she was scolded by her mother for unruly behaviour, police said on Wednesday.

Khushi Shingadiya, Class 8 student of a private school, was found hanging in her room in Girnar Society in Mavdi area of Rajkot city around 11 am on Monday. She was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Rajkot Taluka police has registered a case of accidental death.

“The girl quarrelled with her younger brother on Sunday evening when the mother scolded her. On Monday morning, the mother scolded the girl again after she didn’t obey instructions to have a shower. The girl locked herself in a room and hanged herself with a dupatta,” police inspector JV Dhola, in charge of Taluka police station, told The Indian Express. The girl’s father Rohit runs an auto-garage.

The inspector said that certain reports that Khushi killed herself as she didn’t like studying through virtual classes and doing homework were not factual. “The girl liked studying a lot. But prima facie, she took the extreme step in a fit of rage,” he added. The school started virtual classes for its students around 10 days ago. Police said they were not probing the mother for abetment to suicide.

