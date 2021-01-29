12-year-old boy found dead with injuries in Pandesara

A 12-year-old boy who was playing near his house was found dead with injuries in a deserted area near his house in Pandesara.

A 12-year-old boy who was playing near his house was found dead with injuries in a deserted area near his house in Pandesara on Thursday. He was the son of a couple from Rajasthan.

Police said Anshu Yadav was playing near his house in the morning. After some time when his mother Sunita Yadav looked for him, he was missing. She searched for him in the neighbourhood but in vain.

Sunita then called her husband Shrilal Yadav, an autorickshaw driver, and a search was launched by local residents.

In the afternoon, they found his body lying in a pool of blood, 200 metres away from their house. A wooden stick and brick with blood stains were found near the body.

They informed the Pandesara police who rushed to the spot, collected evidences and sent dead the body to New Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Inspector AP Chaudhary of Pandesara police said, “He was the only child of the Yadav family. Anshu left home to play with friends. We suspect that a quarrel might have erupted between the children that resulted in the murder. We have registered a murder case and investigations are on.”