12 resident doctors of private medical college arrested for ‘holding liquor party’

Vadodara rural police on Monday arrested 12 resident doctors of a private medical college for allegedly holding a liquor party.

According to the police, they had received a complaint from a member of the residential colony citing that a group of people had arrived in multiple cars, had gathered in one of the houses and were making a lot of noise. Based on the complaint, a team of police patrol team from Waghodia police station had raided the house early morning and found 12 persons including five women in an inebriated condition.

The team also recovered six empty bottles of high end Indian Made Foreign Liqour (IMFL) from the premises.

The accused had failed to furnish any pass or permits for consumption of liqour. All of them were arrested from the spot after breath analysing tests, police said.

Of the 12 resident doctors, eight resided in the student hostels within the campus of the medical institute while the others resided in a rented accommodation close to the campus. The accused named in the FIR are natives of Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. They have been booked under sections of the Prohibition Act and under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant). The hospital attached with the medical institute is one of the private hospitals designated as Covid-19 facility and is empanelled for free treatment to the card holders of Mukhyamantri Amrutum yojana.

“Their exams were over which is why they had gathered at the apartment. They must have performed duties at the Covid-19 facility attached with the medical college on a rotational basis but we are still investigating whether they were on duty at present since they had exams. All of them have been released since the offence is bailable,” said police-inspector AG Parmar.

Despite repeated attempts, the medical superintendent of the hospital and the registrar of the medical institute could not be reached for comments.

In another incident, 13 persons were arrested after the police raided a liqour party at a farmhouse in Dabhasa village of Vadodara’s Padra taluka. Acting on a tip off, the police had raided the premises and had also recovered around four liqour bottles.

