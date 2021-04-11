12 pilgrims from Agra killed as truck plummets into gorge

Officials said those seriously injured had been referred to a hospital in Saifai district.

At least 12 people were killed and 40 were injured in Etawah district’s Barhpura area on Saturday evening after their truck lost control and fell into a gorge.

The truck was carrying 52 devotees, all related to each other, from Agra district’s Pinahat area to the Lakhna temple in Etawah for a ritual.

Officials said those seriously injured had been referred to a hospital in Saifai district. “While 11 people were brought dead to the hospital, one died during treatment,” said Barhpura Station House Officer (SHO) Somendra Singh. Of those who died, 11 were men and one was a woman.

Etawah SSP Brijesh Kumar supervised the rescue operation. He said the truck veered out of control on the Chakarnagar road and fell into the gorge. According to the SHO, the truck driver fled after the accident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2-lakh ex gratia payment for the families of the deceased.