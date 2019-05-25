12 of 13 AAP nominees lose security deposits, PDA not any better

Out of the 13 candidates fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, 12 forfeited their security deposits. They include the sitting MP from Faridkot, Sadhu Singh, and Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur, who fought from Bathinda.

State president Bhagwant Mann was the only one who not only managed to perform well but also retained his seat from Sangrur. However, his margin of victory came down by around half of what it was in the 2014 general elections.

Those who lost their security deposits are Narinder Singh Shergill from Anandpur Sahib, Baljinder kaur from Bathinda, Sadhu Singh from Faridkot, Neena Mittal from Patiala , Harjinder Singh Kaka Sran from Ferozepur, Bandeep Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, Tejpal Singh from Ludhiana, Dr Ravjot Singh from Hoshiarpur, Justice Jora Singh from Jalandhar, Manjinder Singh from Khadoor Sahib, Kulwinder Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar and Peter Masih from Gurdaspur.

The constituents of Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) also lost their deposits from various constituencies. Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, the sitting MP who was elected on an AAP ticket but fought as his newly formed Navan Punjab Party’s nominee lost his deposit from Patiala.

So did Punjab Ekta Party president Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Bathinda and former AAP MLA from Jaitu, Baldev Singh from Faridkot.

Manwinder Singh Ghiaspura of Lok Insaaf Party lost his security deposit from Fatehgarh Sahib, Vikram Singh Sodhi of BSP from Anandpur Sahib, Jassi Jasraj of LIP from Sangrur and Khushi Ram of BSP from Hoshiarpur. Also under PDA, the CPI candidate from Ferozepur, Hans Raj Golden lost his deposit as did the Revolutionary Marxist party of India candidate from Gurdaspur, Lal Chand Kataru Chak.

Another former MP to lose his security deposit was Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann). He had contested from Sangrur.