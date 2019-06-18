As more TMC leaders defect to BJP, Mamata says saffron party ‘collecting garbage’

On the day a Trinamool Congress MLA and 12 party councillors joined the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday came down heavily on the defectors, calling them “garbage” and “traitors”.

TMC Bongaon MLA Biswajit Das, 12 TMC councillors and Congress spokesperson Prasanjeet Ghosh joined the BJP today in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy. This comes a day after TMC’s Nowpara MLA Sunil Singh along with 12 councillors joined the saffron party.

“We are not bothered about a few corrupt and greedy leaders who are switching to some other party. They joined the BJP as they were afraid they might face consequences for their activities,” the chief minister said earlier today.

Calling them “greedy and corrupt”, Mamata said the saffron party was “collecting garbage”. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also said she would be replacing the “traitors” with “dedicated members” and asked those “undecided about joining the BJP” to leave her party at the earliest.

“We are throwing out our garbage and the BJP is collecting it. But joining some other party won’t save anyone from corruption probe,” Banerjee said at an internal meeting of party councillors from across the state.

Earlier on May 29, the BJP welcomed into its fold three Bengal MLAs, including Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy, and over 60 councillors, a majority from the TMC.

Besides Roy, the MLAs who had joined BJP were Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, who had crossed over to the TMC from Congress, and, Debendra Nath Roy of CPM. A day later, another TMC MLA Monirul Islam joined the saffron party.

BJP general secretary and its West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy had then said more MLAs from the TMC would join the saffron party in the coming days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an election speech in the state, had said that over 40 TMC legislators were in touch with the BJP.

(Inputs from PTI)