12 legislative council seats to go to polls in UP on Jan 28

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that polling for 12 Legislative Council Member (MLC) seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 28.

The term of 12 MLCs, including Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and state BJP vice-president Laxman Prasad Acharya, is coming to an end on January 30.

According to a statement issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh, the nomination process for these seats will start from January 11, which will continue till January 18. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on January 19 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 21. Voting for these 12 seats will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on January 28, and the counting of votes will start on the same day at 5 pm, and the entire process will be completed by January 29.

The seat of former BSP leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui has become vacant after he got disqualified following his switch to the Congress. The terms of Dharmavir Ashok and Pradip Jatav of the BSP, and Ahmed Hasan, Ashu Malik, Ramesh Yadav, Ram Jatan Rajbhar, Virendra Singh and Sahib Singh Saini of the Samajwadi Party will also end on January 30.

Earlier, the Election Commission also issued Covid related guidelines to be followed during the entire election process. This include wearing masks during every election-related activity, thermal scanning and use of sanitizer at the entry of halls, and maintaining social distancing norm. The state Chief Secretary has also been directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding the Covid containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.